Marshall Wace LLP Buys 83,453 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,453 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Accenture worth $106,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.32.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $364.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.52. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $236.89 and a 52 week high of $372.11. The company has a market capitalization of $230.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

