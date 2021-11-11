Marshall Wace LLP Buys 68,758 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,758 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.60% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $84,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.83.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $269.18 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.18 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.28 and its 200 day moving average is $213.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

