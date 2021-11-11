MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Takes $31.23 Million Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 440,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,229,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned about 0.12% of Yandex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Yandex by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YNDX stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,591. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Yandex has a one year low of $58.91 and a one year high of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of -210.28 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

