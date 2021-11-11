MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Reduces Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 125,706 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 1.3% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $60,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,153. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.69 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

