MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Purchases 124,454 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 164.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,454 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up 2.0% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $94,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 9.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $1,084,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $674,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 17.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,214,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total value of $406,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,146 shares of company stock valued at $5,896,697 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $3.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $389.04. 1,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,906. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.65 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

