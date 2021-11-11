MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $53.34 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 535,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,593 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $53,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 848.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 98,728 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,429,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,472,000 after buying an additional 1,149,315 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,216,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,919,000 after buying an additional 520,626 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $126.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.82.

NYSE:DELL traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $56.79. 5,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.33. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $57.50.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

