MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $24.63 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 156,464 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $24,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after acquiring an additional 742,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,702,000 after acquiring an additional 635,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.82. The stock had a trading volume of 153,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,366,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,318 shares of company stock worth $1,895,698. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

