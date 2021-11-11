MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $16.07 Million Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 0.42% of Ambarella worth $16,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $4.41 on Thursday, reaching $188.67. 2,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,708. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $207.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.25. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

