Mark W. Jenkins Sells 10,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark W. Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total transaction of $628,782.30.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $287.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.38 and a 200-day moving average of $303.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $193.37 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Carvana by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 112.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 74.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.10.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

