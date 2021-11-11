Mariner LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $59,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 69,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $2,091,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,251,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $166.53 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $167.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.97 and a 200 day moving average of $160.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

