Mariner LLC Acquires 31,523 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,523 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $69,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $8,063,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $2,427,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,098,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,707,248 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $744.40.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,086.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $871.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $731.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.66 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.62, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

