Mariner LLC Acquires 14,462 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 336,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $55,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $212,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 909,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $174.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

