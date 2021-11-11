Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Marchex stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. 242,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,408. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $114.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $79,498.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 122,769 shares of company stock valued at $374,646 in the last three months. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

