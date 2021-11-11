Man Group plc Sells 32,958 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,958 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.59.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.60%.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

