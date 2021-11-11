Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVY. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 154.3% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 225.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 116.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after buying an additional 255,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $222.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.67. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.35 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,195 shares of company stock worth $1,837,131 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.