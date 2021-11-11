Man Group plc Increases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Man Group plc lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 219.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,372 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $46,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $46,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA stock opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

