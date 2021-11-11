Man Group plc Has $7.87 Million Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,911,000 after buying an additional 71,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after buying an additional 243,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after buying an additional 75,716 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,170,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,910,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,139,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $100.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average of $91.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.69 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.88%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

