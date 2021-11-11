Man Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,329 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 348.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT opened at $151.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.18. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

