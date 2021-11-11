Man Group plc Cuts Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,810 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLIC. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

