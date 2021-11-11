Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on MMP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.
MMP stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $53.85.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,388 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768,683 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,586 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,941.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 354,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.
About Magellan Midstream Partners
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.
