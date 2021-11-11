Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MMP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

MMP stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,388 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768,683 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,586 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,941.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 354,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

