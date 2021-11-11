Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.33. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$10.29, with a volume of 9,906 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Magellan Aerospace from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a market cap of C$592.88 million and a P/E ratio of -31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.37.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$167.64 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

