MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.68

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.68 and traded as high as C$26.28. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$26.02, with a volume of 102,877 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAG. National Bankshares raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.79.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.73. The company has a current ratio of 95.70, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.02.
In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total value of C$260,757.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
