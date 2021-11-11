MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.68

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.68 and traded as high as C$26.28. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$26.02, with a volume of 102,877 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAG. National Bankshares raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.73. The company has a current ratio of 95.70, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.02.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total value of C$260,757.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

