Lumbard & Kellner LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 233,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF makes up 1.8% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 459.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,215,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after buying an additional 998,052 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 251,079 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 79,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 50,713 shares in the last quarter.

EIDO stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,724. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $25.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58.

