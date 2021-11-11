Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $786,000 Stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lowered its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In related news, Director John V. Balen purchased 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.61 per share, with a total value of $78,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $193,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,675 shares of company stock worth $5,707,504 in the last quarter. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDLX stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,239. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 2.40. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.31 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.