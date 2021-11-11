LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,763 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $44.89.

