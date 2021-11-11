LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 324.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 134.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $951,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EXI opened at $124.49 on Thursday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $125.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.40.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

