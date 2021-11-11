LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,226,000 after acquiring an additional 186,333 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,337 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,346,000 after acquiring an additional 71,273 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR stock opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $81.84 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.