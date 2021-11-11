LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) by 181.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of BATS:BOSS opened at $36.71 on Thursday. Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85.

