LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skillz by 60.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,981 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Skillz by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Skillz during the second quarter valued at $560,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the second quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Skillz by 86.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKLZ. Citigroup began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $898,664.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 598,605 shares of company stock worth $6,973,603 and have sold 788,263 shares worth $8,575,700. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

