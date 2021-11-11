LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cohu by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cohu by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Luis A. Muller acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.22 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $475,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.73. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

