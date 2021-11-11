Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.84) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 54.63 ($0.71).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 49.28 ($0.64) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.99 billion and a PE ratio of 2.01. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 30.82 ($0.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 51.58 ($0.67). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.90.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.