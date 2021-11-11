Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.79.

LTHM opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92. Livent has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.33, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livent will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Livent by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Livent by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,048,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after buying an additional 54,313 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Livent by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 167,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

