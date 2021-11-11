Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $255.15

Linde plc (ETR:LIN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €255.15 ($300.18) and traded as high as €293.45 ($345.24). Linde shares last traded at €291.80 ($343.29), with a volume of 520,329 shares traded.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Linde in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €285.63 ($336.03).

The company has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €266.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €255.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

