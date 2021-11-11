Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sells $1,734,533.85 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,734,533.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LIND opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $848.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

