Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $817.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to post sales of $817.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $812.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $827.00 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $693.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.80.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 91,317.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 457,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,204,000 after buying an additional 456,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,134,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,399 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,218,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,680,000 after acquiring an additional 149,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $142.54. 840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,639. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $109.65 and a twelve month high of $147.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

