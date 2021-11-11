Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.19). Liminal BioSciences posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,157.81% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liminal BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $1.61 on Monday. Liminal BioSciences has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $7.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 145.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Liminal BioSciences worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

