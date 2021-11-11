Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.170-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.26 million.

Several research analysts have commented on LLNW shares. Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Limelight Networks from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.88.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $377.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.62. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limelight Networks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,728 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Limelight Networks worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.