Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80 to $6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million to $275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.79 million.Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.050 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:LGND traded up $13.97 on Wednesday, hitting $165.85. The company had a trading volume of 338,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $79.52 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.