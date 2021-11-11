Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.80 to $6.05 EPS.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.14. 137,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,370. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.78 and a 200 day moving average of $128.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $79.52 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

