Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Major Shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger Sells 9,500,000 Shares

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $109,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 877.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,807 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 211.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 47,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

