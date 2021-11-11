Liberty Global (LBTYK) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYK) is one of 35 public companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Liberty Global to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Liberty Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Liberty Global Competitors 366 1761 2594 75 2.50

Liberty Global presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.77%. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 23.61%. Given Liberty Global’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Global has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global 97.60% 14.99% 5.58% Liberty Global Competitors 30.02% 5.00% 4.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Liberty Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Global and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $11.98 billion -$1.63 billion 1.34 Liberty Global Competitors $10.32 billion $716.61 million 23.76

Liberty Global has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Liberty Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Global has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Global beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

