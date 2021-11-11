Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $191.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.50.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $170.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $142.63 and a 12 month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 60.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.