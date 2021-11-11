Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.28. Leslie’s reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leslie’s.

Several research firms have issued reports on LESL. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth $130,000.

Leslie’s stock opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.35.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

