Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,366. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87. Legacy Housing has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

In related news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $59,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $168,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,011 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,224 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legacy Housing stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

