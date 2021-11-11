Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%.
Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,366. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87. Legacy Housing has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $24.92.
In related news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $59,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $168,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,011 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,224 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
