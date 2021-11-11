Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Shares Down 0%

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) shares were down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 11.41% of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

