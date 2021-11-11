Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.38. 25,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,025,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Latch, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

