Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Holdings Raised by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $58.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.05.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

