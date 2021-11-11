Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $949,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $148.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

