Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Broadcom by 50.0% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 533,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,390 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $548.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.28 and a 52-week high of $563.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $508.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.28.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 106.82%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.25.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

