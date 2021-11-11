Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 38 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

Illumina stock opened at $385.65 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.65 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $422.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.04.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,146 shares of company stock valued at $5,896,697 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

